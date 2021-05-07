EDP Renewables starts commercial operation of ‘Crossing Trails’ wind farm in the US

The project has a capacity of 104 MW and is located in the state of Colorado.



With the commissioning of this wind farm, EDPR now has wind farms in operation in 17 US states with a total installed capacity of 6,495 MW.



Tri-State, a non-profit electricity supply cooperative, is the project’s sole offtaker.

EDP Renováveis, SA (“EDPR”), global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest renewable energy producer, through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has started commercial operation of the 104 MW Crossing Trails wind farm. The company closed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for this wind farm with the non-profit electricity supply cooperative Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association (Tri-State).



The project, located in the US state of Colorado, consists of twenty 4.3 MW wind turbines and five 3.6 MW turbines. These are among the most advanced installed in the area to date and are characterised by their efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Crossing Trails will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of about 45,000 homes on average in Colorado each year.



The commissioning of this project has involved more than 100 workers, boosting employment and generating permanent positions to operate and maintain the wind farm. In addition, it will have an impact of approximately 12 million dollars on local governments and will pay back more than 20 million dollars to landowners over its life cycle.



With the entry into operation of Crossing Trails, Colorado becomes the 17th US state in which EDPR NA operates a renewable energy project. The company expects to further expand its presence in the country through the successful closing of new PPAs that reinforce its low-risk profile and its growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility. EDPR currently has a total installed capacity, closing the first quarter of 2021, of 6,495 MW in the US.



This project is part of EDPR’s commitment to the energy transition and its plans to develop a capex plan of around 19 billion euros, as part of its strategic plan, to deploy around 20 GW of renewable energy by 2025.