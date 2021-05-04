Vestas to deliver EnVentus wind turbines to a 404 MW wind power project in Finland

Vestas has been selected by Neoen to deliver a full EPC turnkey solution to the 404 MW Mutkalampi project in western Finland. Aside from responsibility for the project’s civil and electrical works, Vestas will also deliver its best-in-class EnVentus platform to the Mutkalampi project, its largest order yet in Europe for the turbine platform.

This order takes sales of the EnVentus platform to over 2.9 GW, with approximately 1.2 GW of those orders being installed in Finland, demonstrating Finland’s leadership position for turbine technology uptake.

Vestas will supply six V150-4.2 MW turbines running in a 4.3 MW operating mode, as well as 63 V162-6.0 MW turbines from its EnVentus stable. Once commissioned, Mutkalampi will be one of the largest onshore wind projects in the Nordic region.

Vestas will provide service for the project through a long-term 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ industry-leading service expertise throughout the lifetime of the project.

“The applicability of Vestas’ EnVentus platform has been shown yet again with our involvement in the Mutkalampi project in Finland,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “The scale of the technology ambition shown by Finland and developers within the country is striking, with now over 1.2 GW of our industry-leading, modularised EnVentus platform sold in the country. We’re also very pleased to be partnering with Neoen to deliver full EPC solutions to Mutkalampi, at what will be the largest wind project in Finland”.

The majority of the Mutkalampi electricity output is allocated to five 10-year corporate Power Purchase Agreements: a 125 MW agreement with Google from 2019 and four other agreements signed with a Dutch consortium (Heineken, Nobian, Philips and Signify) in 2020, amounting to an additional 126 MW.