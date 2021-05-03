Vestas wins first order for EnVentus wind turbines in Italy

Italian engineering and construction company SIMIC Spa has placed an order for 30 MW for the Fiurme Santo wind farm, which will be located in Porto Torres in Sardinia, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of five V162-6.0 MW wind turbines, as well as a 21-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract.

This is the first Enventus order Vestas has received in Italy and, once the project is installed, it will feature the largest and most powerful wind turbines ever installed in the country.

“We are very proud to start this ambitious project on land with wind turbines of extraordinary power and size. For SIMIC, this is a new investment and a step forward in the field of green energy, after having already implemented more than 26 MW of photovoltaic plants in northern Italy and some “mini wind farms” in southern Italy. We are very excited to start this green energy project in partnership with Vestas. Fuimsanto is the first wind farm among others that SIMIC already plans to build in the near future ”, says Giuseppe Ginola, founder and CEO of SIMIC.

With a swept area of ??over 20,000 m², the V162-6.0 MW turbine applies the largest rotor size in Vestas’ onshore product portfolio to achieve industry leading power production coupled with a high capacity factor.

“I would like to thank SIMIC for the trust placed in Vestas. This is our first project together and we are proud to contribute our latest technology. The V162-6.0 MW represents the next generation in the evolution of wind turbines. Their performance will allow Vestas to continue to reduce the cost of energy and increase the annual energy production of our customers’ projects, reaching levels never seen before in the onshore business, ”says Vestas Vice President of Sales for the Southern Region. from Europe and Turkey, Rainer Karan.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021, while commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

With this project, Vestas has obtained more than 1.7 GW of auction derivative contracts in Italy, where it has installed more than 4.4 GW since 1991, representing more than 40 percent of the market share.