Enel Russia installs a 90 MW wind farm

Enel Russia has obtained the commercial rights to operate its first wind farm in Russia. The 90 MW project, Azovskaya WPP, will be located in Azov, within the Rostov region.

The Administrator of the Trade System granted the notification that allows the sale of wind energy to the Russian wholesale electricity market as of May 1, 2021. In addition, in the near future, the project is expected to obtain confirmation of compliance with the requirements of location that allow the company to receive 100% payment for capacity.

Stephane Zweguintzow, Managing Director of PJSC Enel Russia, said: “We are witnessing a historic moment for Enel Russia. The Azov wind farm, the Enel Group’s first wind farm in Russia, enables us to contribute to our strategy to develop renewable energy in the country. The start of the commercial operation of Azovskaya WPP is an important step for our company on the path of commercial transformation that guarantees a lower carbon footprint. “

The wind farm will consist of 26 wind turbines spread over 133 hectares, will generate around 320 GWh of wind energy each year and will avoid annual emissions of around 260,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Enel Green Power carried out the construction works for the 132 million euro wind farm.

In addition to Azovskaya WPP, Enel Russia has been developing two more projects in the field of wind generation: Kolskaya WPP (201MW) in the Murmansk region and Rodnikovksya WPP (71MW) in the Stavropol region.

Russia has been slow to move away from fossil fuels, as coal continues to play a prominent role in the energy mix and provides energy security. However, this is not due to a lack of renewable energy potential.

According to Bloomberg, there are many green promises, including renewable energy. Yury Melnikov, a senior analyst at the Skolkovo Energy Center, estimates that the potential of wind power could amount to 17,000 terawatt-hours.

Russia also has the potential to become a major producer of green hydrogen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering granting special preferences to foreign companies wishing to participate in joint clean energy projects. Although details on incentives are vague, the recent US Climate Summit saw Putin emphasizing “genuine interest in galvanizing international cooperation” to combat climate change and tackle other vital global challenges.