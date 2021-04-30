Enel Green Power Italia commissions a 14.4 MW wind farm in Partanna, Sicily

The wind farm will produce around 40 GWh/year from renewable sources while avoiding the emission of about 18,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year.

Enel Green Power Italia commissions the Partanna wind farm in Sicily. The facility is located in Contrada Magaggiari, in the province of Trapani, and has six 2.4 MW wind turbines with a total capacity of 14.4 MW. The new wind farm will produce around 40 GWh each year from renewable sources while avoiding the annual emission of about 18,000 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

“The commissioning of the Partanna wind farm marks another milestone in our strategy to develop new renewable energy capacity in Italy, and contributes to the ambitious decarbonization goals of the Enel Group and the country,” said Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power and Head of Enel’s Global Power Generation. “Today Enel’s production of energy from renewable sources, both globally and in Italy, already exceeds that of its thermoelectric plants.”

The Partanna facility is part of the allocation awarded in the GSE tender in Italy, which includes the construction of new capacity and the upgrading of existing plants.

Despite the challenging environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Enel Green Power Italia connected the wind farm to the high-voltage grid on April 14th, 2021, just eight months after the construction site was opened. This is a concrete step towards the energy transition initiated by the Enel Group in Italy as part of the decarbonization process, sanctioned at a European level with the Green Deal signed in 2019.

Managing and monitoring the work also benefited from the digitalization process that the Enel Group is carrying out in all its activities. This includes virtual tours of the site, using a digital monitoring system for materials on-site, installing RFiD (Radio Frequency iDentification) tags on the main components of the wind farm so that data can be stored on a dedicated platform, monitoring the progress of deliveries and simplifying communication processes.