Elecnor has been awarded the construction project for a new wind farm in Brazil for EUR 44 million

Elecnor, the Spanish group specialising in infrastructures, power, services and telecommunications, has been awarded the construction project for a new wind farm in Brazil for EUR 44 million. The Tucano wind farm which will be located in the municipalities of Tucano, Araci and Biritinga, is being promoted by the Brazilian company AES Brasil, part of the international group AES Corp.

This will be the first facility of its kind in the Bahía region, in the north-east of the country and will generate 322 Megawatts (MW) of installed capacity. In particular, Elecnor will be in charge of the construction of the Balance of Plant (BOP), for both the civil and electrical works in the first phase of the project. Among the works included in the contract, it is worth mentioning the foundation structures for the 52 6.2 MW wind turbines, supplied by Siemens Gamesa. The turbines are to be installed on 115-metre-high steel towers and will have blades of over 80 metres long, making a circumference with a diameter of 170 metres. These will be the biggest and most powerful wind turbines to be installed in Brazil to date.

Furthermore, Elecnor will be responsible for the construction of other systems and auxiliary developments, including 58 km of internal paths; 45 km of 500 kV power transmission lines; a 76-km network of 34.5 kV overhead medium-voltage lines; as well as the 34.5/500 kV Tucano substation and the power increase for the Olindina substation. It is planned that the works in this project will be finished mid 2022.