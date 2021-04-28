Vattenfall prequalifies for the upcoming French offshore wind power tender in Normandy

Vattenfall prequalifies, together with partners wpd and Banque des Territoires, for the upcoming 1 GW French offshore wind tender off the coast of Normandy.

On 15th January 2021, the French government launched its fourth offshore wind tender after a public consultation process identified an area of 500km2 within which the future offshore wind farm will be located.



Similarly to the previous round off the coast of Dunkirk, Vattenfall has partnered with German developer wpd and French institutional investor Banque des Territoires. The alliance has now been shortlisted by the French State to enter the next phase of the competitive process alongside five other players.



“We are very enthusiastic to participate in this upcoming tender in Normandy, together again with trusted partners. France is an attractive market for Vattenfall’s offshore wind energy activity. Such a project fits with our strategy to consolidate our position as a leading global developer of offshore wind energy and our goal to enable fossil-free living within one generation,” says Catrin Jung, Head of Vattenfall’s Business Unit Offshore.



The project is expected to be awarded by spring 2022. Once in operation at the end of the decade, the offshore wind farm is expected to produce fossil free electricity for more than 800,000 homes.





Background:

Vattenfall is a leading on- and offshore wind developer with 12 operating offshore wind farms in five countries in Europe, two offshore wind farms under construction, including the first subsidy-free project in the world, a commissioned capacity of 3.5 GW and more than 4 GW under development. The key markets for Business Area Wind are Sweden, Denmark, Germany, UK, The Netherlands and France.

Vattenfall has been present in France for 20 years in the retail business, first for professional customers and, since 2018, the company’s activities have been extended also to the residential segment. Vattenfall’s ambition is to develop its own renewable capacity in France by 2030, notably based on offshore wind.