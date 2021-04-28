The E-160 EP5 E1 was converted at the Wieringermeer wind energy test site

On Friday afternoon, the project team successfully completed the conversion of the E-160 EP5 E1. The more powerful prototype of the E-160 EP5 E2 at the Wieringermeer wind energy test site in the province of North Holland has been fitted with a new generator and hub. In addition, changes were made to the E-module. The foundation, tower and machine house were not changed.

The nominal power of the E-160 EP5 E2 is 5.5 MW, and at sites with annual average wind speeds of 7.5 m/s at hub height it will produce more than 21,534 megawatt-hours (MWh) of annual energy yield.