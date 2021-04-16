American Clean Power Association Applauds FERC Finalizing Carbon Pricing Policy Statement

FERC’s move encourages states to continue considering carbon pricing in their electricity markets.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?today issued the following comment on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) carbon pricing policy statement.

“ACP applauds FERC finalizing a bipartisan policy statement encouraging carbon pricing in organized markets. An overwhelming consensus has emerged that carbon pricing in markets is a powerful and cost-effective tool to drive down emissions and achieve state policy goals, while preserving the benefits of competition. The policy statement reflects this consensus—acknowledging that state carbon pricing produces economic and environmental benefits and encouraging states and regions to explore establishing such rules in their markets. We look forward to working with the states and regions to develop carbon pricing proposals for FERC’s consideration that will allow competitive power markets to accommodate decarbonization goals at the lowest cost to consumers.” – Gene Grace, ACP General Counsel

American Clean Power Association Statement on FERC Transmission Incentives

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)? issued the following statement on today’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) actions on transmission.

“ACP commends FERC for its continued inquiry into incentivizing needed transmission, especially the focus on Grid-Enhancing Technologies that can help dramatically expand capacity on existing lines. This is a step in the right direction of getting public policies in place that will help build the grid that is needed to meet the Administration’s clean energy and climate goals. However, other key transmission reforms are sorely needed from FERC, such as planning and cost allocation to enable the development of the grid of the future, and we look forward to working with FERC on those.” – Gene Grace, ACP General Counsel

