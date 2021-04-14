Wind energy in Burgos, Capital Energy advances in the development of the Cerevil and Cerecol wind farms

The development of both wind power facilities, located in 14 municipal terms -Merindad de Río Ubierna; Valley of the Navas; Rodilla Monastery; Rublacedo de Abajo; Villayerno; Morquillas; Ferrets; Burgos; Ash Knee; Santa María del Invierno; Santa Olalla de Bureba; Castil de Peones; Quintanavides and Alcocero de Mola-, will involve the investment of around 178 million euros.

The 28 wind turbines of the Cerevil wind farm and the 11 wind turbines of the Cerecol wind farm will be capable of supplying clean energy to more than 254,000 Castilian-Leon households and will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of some 245,000 tons of CO2 per year

The construction of these parks will lead to the creation of more than 1,200 jobs and will have an annual economic impact on regional and local coffers, as well as through leasing contracts, of almost 900,000 euros.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its clean energy project in Castilla y León.

The Industry and Energy Unit of the Government Sub-delegation in Burgos has announced that it is submitting to public information the authorization requests [1] of its Cerevil and Cerecol wind farms. Located in the province of Burgos, they will have an installed capacity of 153 and 59.5 megawatts (MW), respectively, and will involve a joint investment of around 178 million euros.

The 39 wind turbines of these renewable facilities of Capital Energy -28 of Cerevil and 11 of Cerecol- will be capable of supplying almost 613,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy per year, equivalent to the consumption of more than 254,000 Castilian-Leonese homes, and will avoid the emission annually into the atmosphere of about 245,000 tons of CO2.

Located in 14 municipal terms [2] -Merindad de Río Ubierna; Valley of the Navas; Rodilla Monastery; Rublacedo de Abajo; Villayerno; Morquillas; Ferrets; Burgos; Ash Knee; Santa Maria del Invierno; Santa Olalla de Bureba; Castil de Peones; Quintanavides and Alcocero de Mola-, the construction of these parks will lead to the creation of more than 1,200 jobs during the peak periods of their construction. In addition, in the operation and maintenance phase, it will permanently employ more than 20 professionals in the area.

Likewise, both facilities will have an annual economic impact on the regional (wind canon) and local (IBI and IAE) coffers, as well as through the leasing contracts, of almost 900,000 euros. To this recurring amount is added the timely payment of the ICIO, which will amount to more than 5.3 million euros.

Capital Energy already has an office in Valladolid, in which a dozen professionals carry out their work, and is in the phase of opening additional offices in several cities of Castilla y León, where residents of the municipalities where the company is promoting its renewable energy projects.

Around 38 GW of project portfolio in the Iberian Peninsula

In line with its commitment to the ecological and fair energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula that is around 38 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which more than 8.5 GW already have the network access permissions granted.

Thanks to the launch of its trading company, in the last quarter of 2020, Capital Energy has completed its strategic objective of being present throughout the entire renewable generation value chain: from promotion, where the company has a consolidated position given its trajectory of almost 20 years, until the construction, production, storage, operation and supply.

The objective of the company, which has grown from 30 people to more than 360 in the last three years, distributed throughout 14 offices in Spain and Portugal, is to bring the 100% renewable energy that it is already producing in its own facilities.

[1] The prior administrative authorization and the authorization of the environmental impact statement.

[2] Cerevil wind farm: Merindad de Río Ubierna; Rublacedo de Abajo; Valley of the Navas; Ferrets; Villayerno; Morquillas and Burgos; / Cerecol wind farm: Merindad de Río Ubierna; Valley of the Navas; Rodilla Monastery; Ash Knee; Santa María del Invierno; Santa Olalla de Bureba; Castil de Peones; Quintanavides and Alcocero de Mola.