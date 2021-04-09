Enercon supplies 305 MW of wind power with E-160 EP5 wind turbines in Canada

ENERCON is proud to announce the first contract for the EP5 model in North America! The agreement with Potentia Renewables totals 305 MW and is a clear step towards the increased focus on international markets.

The 55 E-160 EP5 E3 wind energy converter will be installed at the Jenner 1, Jenner 2 and Jenner 3 projects in the province of Alberta in the Canadian prairies over the next two years.

“Over the past few months, we have seen a lot of momentum for the new EP5 platform in different international markets”, says Momme Janssen, CEO of ENERCON. “We are delighted that Potentia Renewables has chosen ENERCON for three projects that will supply electricity to the Alberta market at record low pricing. This shows that the new EP5 flagship model is well suited for countries that have a long history of competitive procurement processes”.

In addition to supplying and commissioning of the turbines, ENERCON has been awarded a long-term service contract that will ensure the new EP5 platform will perform to ENERCON’s industry leading availability standard.

“ENERCON is proud to contribute to the challenge of providing clean power at such a low cost of energy in Canada, a clear win-win for our economy and our environment”, states Michael Weidemann, Executive Vice-President of ENERCON Canada Inc.