Nordex receives orders for 68 MW of wind power from Energiequelle in Finland

Nordex received orders from the international wind farm developer Energiequelle for the supply and construction of twelve N163/5.X wind turbines in Finland. The orders for the wind farms “Takanebacken” and “Torvenkylä” also include a long-term Premium Service contract for the turbines covering 30 years.

The 28.5 MW “Takanebacken” wind farm will be built in the municipality of Maalahti in western Finnish region of Ostrobothnia. The 39.9 MW “Torvenkylä” wind farm will be built 250 km up north near the city of Kalajoki.

The Nordex Group will supply the N163 wind turbines in the cold climate version on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 148 and 118 metres. The turbines will be installed and connected to the grid in the course of 2022.

“Takanebacken” and “Torvenkylä” are two follow-up projects of both companies in Finland. The Nordex Group is currently installing the 29.96 MW “Konttisuo” wind farm for Energiequelle in the municipality of Soini. In the Southern Ostrobothnian municipality seven N149/4.0-4.5 turbines will be installed.

“We are very pleased that Energiequelle has once again opted for our turbine technology and this time for the N163/5.X. This turbine type is ideally suited for the wind conditions of both sites,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

“The good cooperation on our current projects, but above all the convincing further development of the Delta4000 platform, which is optimally tailored to the needs of the two project sites, were decisive for our decision in favour of Nordex,” says Nils Borstelmann, CEO of Energiequelle Oy.

Since 1997, Energiequelle GmbH has been internationally active as a project developer and operator of wind energy, biomass and photovoltaic plants as well as substations and storage facilities. The head office of the company is Kallinchen near Berlin, further locations are in Bremen, Oldenburg, Hannover, Putlitz, Penzing, Erfurt, Dresden, Rostock, Leipzig, Guntersblum as well as Rennes, Dijon and Royan (France) and in Helsinki (Finland). With more than 300 employees and more than 750 built plants with a total capacity of approx. 1,400 MW, Energiequelle is a leading company in the industry.

The Group has installed more than 35 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 4.6 billion in 2020. The Company currently has more than 8,500 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.