Wind power is the leading source of production in Spain with 28.4% so far in 2021

The wind has allowed the wind energy generated in Spain from January 1 to March 25, 2021 to become the highest record reached by this technology since records have been available (2007). Thus, according to provisional data from Red Eléctrica de España (REE), during said period this technology has been responsible for 18,014 GWh and is the main source of production of the energy mix in our country with a share of 28.4%.

Thus, in 2021 wind power has contributed 32.9% more energy to the national electricity system compared to the same period in 2020, which has led to more than half of the production until March 25 of this year. national electricity (54.6%) is of renewable origin. In the aforementioned period, renewables as a whole have been responsible for almost 35,000 GWh, 29% higher than that registered in the same period of 2020.

On January 23, wind power also registered its largest daily energy contribution to the generation mix of our country, reaching the figure of 413 GWh, 2.2% more than the previous maximum, registered on December 13, 2019, the day the wind recorded 404 GWh.

Wind power is the generation technology with the most installed power in our country, with a total of 27,370 MW and represents a quarter of the 109,899 MW of installed power, according to data updated to February 2021. Since 2017, the Spanish generation park It has added about 4,300 new MW of wind power.