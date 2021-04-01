Vestas signs an order for 50 MW of wind energy in Spain

Vestas has received a 50 MW order for V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for a wind farm in Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of twelve V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, two of which will be delivered in 4.0 MW power mode, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract. .

“The 4 MW Vestas platform, with its advanced large-scale converter, meets the most demanding requirements of the new grid code in Spain, providing our customers with the reliability they need to develop new wind projects in the country. In this sense, it is the ideal technology to operate in a future energy system with an increasing participation of renewable energy sources ”, says Javier Ojanguren, Country Manager of Vestas in Spain.

The wind turbines are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has accumulated more than 4.8 GW of installed capacity in more than 130 wind farms in the country.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner in sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world, and with more than 132 GW of wind turbines in 82 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 117 GW of in-service wind turbines, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and provide best-in-class wind energy solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing sustainable wind energy solutions to the world to power a bright future.