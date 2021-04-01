Nordex supplies 11 N155 / 4.X wind turbines for 50 MW of wind energy in Spain

In March, the Nordex Group received another order from Spain consisting of eleven N155 / 4.X wind turbines. The wind turbines are projected for a 50 MW wind farm in the north of the country. The order also includes a Premium Service for wind turbines for an extended period.

The installation of the wind farm will be completed in the course of this year. The Nordex Group will install the wind turbines in 120-meter-high concrete towers, which the company is manufacturing at its concrete tower factory in Motilla del Palancar in Castilla-La Mancha. The wind turbines will be manufactured at the Nordex Group plant in Vall D’Uxo, located 320 kilometers away.

The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated sales of around 4.6 billion euros in 2020. Currently, the company has more than 8,500 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.