ReNew Power commissions 300-MW wind farm in Gujarat

ReNew Power, India’s leading renewable energy firm, on Friday said it has commissioned a 300-megawatt (MW) wind power generation facility at Kutch, Gujarat.

The wind farm would provide wind power with wind turbines to Haryana and Orissa at a rate of Rs 2.44 per unit. According to the company press release, the project would also provide direct employment to over 200 people.

“The team worked hard to put together one of the largest wind farms in Gujarat with 120 turbines, 73 km of extra high voltage transmission lines and over 330 km of medium-voltage transmission lines despite major disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, ReNew Power.

The project was awarded to ReNew’s subsidiary ReNew Wind Energy in an e-reverse auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.