Capital Energy closes with GE the supply of wind turbines for a 39 MW wind farm in Andalusia

Capital Energy has closed a wind power purchase agreement with the manufacturer General Electric (GE) for the acquisition of wind turbines for the Loma de los Pinos wind farm, located in the province of Seville, whose installed power will be 39 megawatts (MW ) and that will involve a total investment of more than 36 million euros, the company reported.

Specifically, the renewables group will equip the project with a total of seven ‘Cypress’ model wind turbines, with 5.5 MW of unit power and which are the most powerful ‘onshore’ (onshore wind) in supplier operation. These machines have a diameter of 158 meters and a hub height of 101 meters, never installed to date in Spain.

In addition, a large part of these wind turbines will be built in various factories that GE works with in Spain, such as the blades, which will be made in Castellón by the company LM Wind Power, as well as the towers and other electrical and mechanical components.

Likewise, Capital Energy and GE have signed a complete after-sales service agreement for the monitoring and preventive and corrective maintenance of these machines for a period of 20 years.

The construction of the wind farm, the first of the company in Andalusia, began last December and is expected to last about a year. The wind turbines will arrive at the site during the month of October and will be capable of supplying 103,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy per year, equivalent to the consumption of nearly 40,000 homes in the region, and avoiding, likewise, the emission to the atmosphere of more than 41,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Loma de los Pinos, located in the municipality of Lebrija, will promote the creation of more than 220 direct jobs during the peak periods of its construction. Likewise, in the operation and maintenance phase, it is expected to permanently employ eight professionals in the area.

On the other hand, the plant will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (IBI and IAE, mainly), as well as through leasing contracts, of more than 250,000 euros. To this recurring amount is added the timely payment of the ICIO, which is around 500,000 euros.

Along with this project, Capital Energy currently has 20 renewable energy projects in Andalusia, 15 wind and five photovoltaic, distributed in six of the eight provinces. They have a combined capacity of more than 1,120 MW, all of them with access to the grid, and their development will involve a global investment of approximately 900 million euros.

The group constituted by Jesús Martín Buezas currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects in Spain and Portugal that exceeds 35 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which more than 6.7 GW already have access permits to the network granted.