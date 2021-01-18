Women in Wind Global Leadership Program kicks off call for application for 2021

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) have opened the call for applications for the third edition of their joint Women in Wind Global Leadership Program. The program is designed to accelerate the careers of women in the wind industry, facilitating empowerment and career development by providing training, mentorship, knowledge-sharing and fostering a global network of professionals in the industry.

In 2020, Women in Wind and IRENA jointly published “Wind energy: A gender perspective,” a landmark study showing that women make up only 21 per cent of the global wind energy workforce, with only 8 percent of senior management roles held by women. The study also highlights that two-thirds of women in the wind industry perceive gender-related barriers to their career development.

Joyce Lee, Policy and Operations Director at GWEC, said: “The wind sector is at the heart of the energy transition, and gender diversity is critical for building a skilled and dynamic workforce to unlock innovation and drive growth in our industry. This is especially crucial now, as the pandemic has hampered global progress towards closing the gender gap. With the wind sector on a path for record growth this year, gender diversity must be a priority for a just and green recovery”.

Christine Lins, Executive Director and Founding Member of GWNET, added: “In the second edition of the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, we were inspired by the commitment of mentors and mentees from over 13 countries and five continents to foster a global professional network, share knowledge and experiences and empower one another despite COVID-19 limitations. In 2021, we look forward to welcoming a new group of inspiring women from across key emerging markets for wind power, and to continue our work to urgently address the gender gap which exists in the wind sector”.

The third edition of the Global Leadership Program builds upon the milestones of the 2020 edition, including: five Knowledge-Transfer Webinars on industry topics; a special workshop on negotiation skills with the CEO of TerraPro Solutions; an active online storytelling campaign; a Women in Wind Blog; appointment of Women in Wind Global Ambassadors in 8 different countries; its first Global Ambassadors Forum and its first Partner Forum, welcoming speakers from IRENA, GWNET, and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; a “Best Practices for Gender Diversity in Talent Recruitment”; a Resource Center; and supporting six new translations of the children’s book “Let the Wind Blow”.

Diversity in background and geography are driving principles of the program. In 2021, the program will welcome up to 15 participants across all disciplines of the sector, from or based in the following emerging markets for wind: Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Russia, Senegal, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

The public application period is open from 18 January – 14 February 2021. Successful applicants will be matched with a dedicated mentor and take part in a program from March 2021 – January 2022. See full requirements for application here: https://gwec.net/women-in-wind/apply/.

About Women in Wind Global Leadership Program

Women in Wind Global Leadership Program was launched in April 2019 by the Global Wind Energy Council and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition. Its objective is to advance the role of women as agents of change in society and the energy transition, and to promote best practices within the wind industry. The program is designed to accelerate the careers of women in the wind industry, support their pathway to senior leadership positions and foster a global network of mentorship, knowledge-sharing and empowerment. More information about the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program is available here.

For more information on the program, becoming a Mentor or Partner, please contact Joyce Lee at joyce.lee@gwec.net or visit the website here.

About the Global Wind Energy Council

Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is a member-based organisation that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organisations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies. See more: www.gwec.net

About the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition

Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) aims to advance the global energy transition by empowering women in energy through interdisciplinary networking, advocacy, training, and mentoring\. GWNET seeks to address the current gender imbalances in the energy sector and to promote gender-sensitive action around the energy transition in all parts of the world. See more: www.globalwomennet.org