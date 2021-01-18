Siemens Gamesa supplies its 5.X wind turbines to Finnish wind power

Siemens Gamesa to supply 14 SG 5.8-155 turbines optimized for the Alajoki-Peuralinna site in central Finland, with high towers for maximum wind production, with a total height reaching 240 meters.

The deal strengthens partnership with wind power company Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy, following both onshore and offshore projects between the two companies

Deal in Finland adds to fast take up of technology in Sweden, as well as globally.

Siemens Gamesa has struck an 81 MW deal with long-term customer Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy to supply its most powerful onshore wind turbine, the SG 5.8-155 model, marking a first take up of this new technology in Finland.

In total, 14 turbines with a 155-meter rotor will be supplied to the Alajoki-Peuralinna site in central Finland, two-hours’ drive from the coastal town of Vaasa. The industry leading turbine will be optimized to meet the site requirements, including high towers to capture better wind speeds and increase energy production. The turbines will also be equipped with a low temperature package and Operation with Ice application to allow them to perform in any condition. Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for 2022.

Siemens Gamesa has worked with Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy in both onshore and offshore projects in recent years and expects to continue growing this partnership going forward.

“The reception of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform has been outstanding globally, but particularly in the Nordics, which are among the most pioneering countries when it comes to wind energy. So, we are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy with this new deal and bring technology that can lead in the energy transition to Finland,” said Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business.

To date, Siemens Gamesa has now signed contracts to supply over 1.5 GW of this new platform to customers in both Europe and Latin America.

“Suomen Hyötytuuli has a 21 years long history of producing wind energy and Siemens Gamesa has been our partner from the beginning. Selecting Siemens Gamesa wind turbines was the best fit for the Alajoki-Peuralinna site, it is again one step forward to more cost-efficient wind energy production,” said Toni Sulameri, Managing Director of Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy.

According to the Finnish Wind Power Association, at the end of 2019 the country had installed capacity of just over 2 GW, providing 7% of the country’s energy production. The industry has a target to produce 30 TWh by 2030, which would provide 30% of the country’s electricity requirements.

*This order was signed in Q1 (October-December) of fiscal year 2021.