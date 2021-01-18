Wind power in Chile, Repsol and Grupo Ibereólica Renovables advance their first wind farm

Repsol and Grupo Ibereólica Renovables have advanced in the construction of their first joint wind farm in Chile, with 189 MW of power, with the shipment from Bilbao of the main technological components of their wind turbines and the entry into commercial operation of the first phase of this project.

The nacelles of the 22 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines that will make up the second phase of the Cabo Leones III wind farm, which will have 110 MW of installed capacity, will leave from the port of Bilbao, according to both companies.

he wind farm is located in the Freirina Commune, in the Chilean province of Huasco, and will have a total renewable generation capacity of 189 MW, divided into two phases, of 79 MW and 110 MW.

This park is part of the portfolio of projects in Chile of the “joint venture” created last July between Repsol and Grupo Ibereólica Renovables.

The first phase of the wind farm entered commercial operation in December and will produce 280 GWh of clean energy per year, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of 94,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Construction of the second phase began in July 2020 and is expected to enter commercial operation in the second quarter of 2021.

The union of Repsol and Grupo Ibereólica Renovables will allow the development, construction and commissioning in Chile, in the short term, in the period until 2023, in addition to Cabo Leones III, the Atacama and Antofagasta wind projects – with a total installed capacity , respectively, 180 and 794 MW-; and the 540 MW photovoltaic Elena.