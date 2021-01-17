Siemens Gamesa wins its largest onshore wind farm order in Vietnam

Siemens Gamesa will supply 29 wind turbines of its Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform in the 145 meters rotor diameter variant to new local independent power producer Hanbaram Wind Power.

The 117 MW project reinforces Siemens Gamesa as a frontrunner in Vietnam’s fast-growing renewable energy market.

The wind farm will generate enough electricity for close to a quarter of a million people in the Ninh Thuan province.

Siemens Gamesa has secured its largest order to date in Vietnam for a 117 MW wind farm following a series of both onshore and nearshore projects announced in 2020.

The latest addition of a 117 MW wind project in onshore reinforces Siemens Gamesa as one of the leading players in Vietnam’s fast-growing wind industry. Located in the Ninh Thuan province, the Hanbaram wind farm is the first renewable energy project to be developed by local independent power producer, Hanbaram Wind Power JSC, and will generate enough electricity to power the demands of 248,000 people.

Partnering with the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, SEPEC-China Energy, Siemens Gamesa will supply and commission 29 units of its Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform in the 145 meters rotor diameter variant. The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2021.

“Backed by our leading technology and track record of delivering projects in Vietnam and Asia Pacific, we are pleased to support Hanbaram Wind Power JSC’s entry in the wind energy sector. With a strong and growing team in Vietnam, we are well positioned and firmly committed to bringing clean energy to support economic growth and ease power shortage in Vietnam,” said Paulo Soares, CEO of Siemens

Gamesa’s Onshore business unit in the Asia Pacific.

Vietnam’s Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) scheme has fuelled the country’s wind industry to an accelerated growth in the past two years. Riding on this industry boom, Siemens Gamesa has emerged as one of the leading renewables players in the country.

“Green recovery has been put at the centre of many countries’ post Covid-19 stimulus packages.

A continued investment in wind and renewable energy technologies is equally critical to energy security as well as economic growth and job creation in Vietnam. We look forward to a constructive mechanism to support the continued growth in the wind industry when the current FiT expires in November 2021,” he added.

The Vietnamese government is increasing its stake in renewable energies to 15-20% of its total energy output by 2030. According to the forecast by the Global Wind Energy Council, at least 4 GW of wind farm projects will be commissioned by 2025.

Siemens Gamesa continues to gain market share in the Asia Pacific region, installing more than 8.6 GW of onshore turbines since the 1980s in China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. On the offshore side, the company completed the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power project in 2019 (128 MW) and reached close to 2 GW of firm orders on the island.

*26 turbines were signed in Q4 (June-September) of fiscal year 2020 and 3 turbines in Q1 (October-December) of fiscal year 2021.