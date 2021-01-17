Siemens Gamesa secures another order for 100 MW with Hanbaram Wind Power in Vietnam

Second order to support the Vietnamese Gia Lai Investment and Development Wind Power JSC expanding into renewable sector.

The company will supply 25 wind turbines of its Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform in the 145 meters rotor diameter variant, one of the most powerful turbines in Vietnam.

Siemens Gamesa and its EPC partner SEPEC-China Energy have secured a 100 MW onshore order with Vietnamese independent power producer Hanbaram Wind Power JSC, a second order following a recent maiden 117 MW order as the local developer expands its renewables portfolio to meet booming national demand.

Located in Gia Lai province, the Hung Hai wind farm will feature 25 units of its Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform in the 145 meters rotor diameter variant, which are among the most powerful turbines in the Vietnamese market. The project is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to see Siemens Gamesa chosen as trusted technology partner as demonstrated by Gia Lai Investment and Development Wind Power, Hanbaram Wind Power, and SEPEC-China Energy for their first projects in a row. The trust that our customers place in us is our greatest asset, and we are determined to meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Paulo Soares, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business unit in the Asia Pacific.

With a total of 217 MW, the two onshore projects will generate electricity to power the demands of approximately 460,000 locals, helping to ease Vietnam’s power shortages.

The company has been expanding in the Asia Pacific since the 1980s and has installed more than 8.6 GW of onshore turbines in China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. On the offshore side, the company completed the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power project in 2019 (128 MW) and in addition reached close to 2 GW of firm orders.