IRENA Launches Spring Virtual Renewable Energy Training

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has launched the spring 2021 edition of its training programme. Eligible students are now encouraged to apply for the virtual training initiative.

IRENA Virtual Renewable Energy Training is IRENA’s response to the growing interest in renewables among young people. The programme aims to prepare the future generation of global energy professionals.

Trainees will be exposed to a range of topics related to the energy transition and will have the opportunity to develop their own innovative solutions to global energy challenges. The programme runs for a period of three months and is open to final year undergraduate students currently based in the United Arab Emirates, or those with direct family in the Emirates.

Course Delivery

Trainees will gain the knowledge and skills necessary to address urgent energy challenges. The programme will be delivered through a combination of lectures from IRENA staff, interactive discussions and group tasks. The course will run for three months between March and June 2021.

Focus Areas of IRENA Virtual Training

Renewable energy technologies and end uses

International cooperation for the energy transition

Energy policy making

Energy statistics and targets

Energy access and off-grid applications

Socio-economic benefits of renewable energy

Innovation for a renewable-powered future

Capacity building and support to countries

Eligibility Criteria

Students pursuing the final year of their undergraduate degree

Students currently based, or have direct family based, in the UAE

Application Process

Interested candidates must express their interest by filling in the form at the link below no later than close of business (18:00 GST) on 14 February 2021 and include the following:

A comprehensive CV stating the university, undergraduate programme, and certifications;

A copy of a valid passport/ID;

A 500-word Personal Statement highlighting the reasons for applying to the programme and detailing any relevant experience.

Apply to the 2021 IRENA Virtual RE training (Spring Call)!Should you have any questions, please contact GROWTH@irena.org.