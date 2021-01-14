Wind power in Sweden, Nordex supplies wind turbines for 131 MW

At the end of last year, the Nordex Group received an order for its N163/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series about 131 MW in Sweden. The utility Jämtkraft and its partner Persson Invest ordered 23 turbines from the Nordex Group for the “Hocksjön” wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines covering the period of 25 years.

The installation and completion of “Hocksjön” will take place in 2022. The wind farm will be built about 20 kilometres southwest of Ramsele in the province of Västernorrlands län. The turbines will be delivered in the operating mode of 5.7 MW and with a hub height of 148 metres. Due to the harsh winters with temperatures down to minus 33 C on site, the turbines are designed as a cold climate variant. Because of the large rotor diameter and the high installed rated power, the N163/5.X turbines are ideally suited for the site with medium wind speeds.

“We are delighted that Jämtkraft and Persson Invest have opted for the N163/5.X turbine for their Hocksjön project. The efficient technology backed up by a full scope Premium Maintenance and Service contract for a period of 25 years will meet their high life time expectation for the wind farm. As of 2022, Jämtkraft and Persson Invest will add a great portion of their 100% renewable energy from wind”, says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Jämtkraft is Swedish energy utility that offers sustainable energy solutions within electricity trading, energy production, electricity grid and district heating. Jämtkraft is owned by the three municipalities Östersund, Krokom and Åre, in Jämtland, and sell electricity throughout the Nordic region, both to private and corporate customers. The electricity production is 100% renewable from sources such as solar, wind, hydro and biomass.

Persson Invest is a conglomerate, family owned investment company with its headoffice in Östersund, Sweden. Total turnover is 620 million

EUR. The group employs about 1 350 people. The company was founded in 1932 when started as a Volvo dealer. Today the business segments are: Sales and service for cars, busses and trucks, Planing of wood, Sawmill, Real Estate, Forestry and Windmills.

The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,400. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.