Wind energy in Brazil, Nordex has obtained accreditation for N163 / 5.X wind turbines

Nordex has obtained the accreditation in Brazil for the N163/5.X wind turbine model from BNDES – National Bank for Economic and Social Development, which is the largest public development bank in the country.

As a result, Nordex Group customers in Brazil will be able to purchase N163/5.X wind turbines using the advantageous credit line known as FINAME, as well as other similar financing lines that use the BNDES accreditation system as parameter for defining local content.

To obtain the accreditation of the N163/5.X wind turbine model with BNDES, the Nordex Group developed, in partnership with its local suppliers, dozens of components that will be manufactured with certain levels of national material and Brazilian labour, which also are already accredited by BNDES.

With accredited local components, the Nordex Group will produce the N163/5.X nacelles and hubs at its factory in the State of Bahia (Brazil), counting also with blades manufactured by a regular Brazilian supplier and concrete towers to be produced in units of the Nordex Group strategically positioned close to the wind farms.

By fulfilling the requirements of local content and manufacturing according to BNDES rules, the Nordex Group reinforces its long-term commitment to Brazil and confirms the entry of the N163/5.X model into the Brazilian market as a reliable and very competitive option for its local and global customers.

This is the fourth wind turbine model of the Nordex Group to be accredited by BNDES for the FINAME credit line, since the models AW116, AW125 and AW132, already sold by the Nordex Group in Brazil, also have accredited local content.

Since 2012, the Nordex Group has installed more than 700 wind turbines in in Brazil, with an installed capacity of 2.2 GW, and another 1.1 GW already contracted or under production and construction.

The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,400. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.