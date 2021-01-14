ENGIE commissions 3 GW renewable capacity, in a difficult global pandemic context

ENGIE commissioned 3 GW of new renewable capacity in 2020, including ~ 2 GW in the US. In a difficult global pandemic context, ENGIE has reiterated the strong growth performance delivered in 2019.

ENGIE is on track to meet its target to add 9 GW of renewable capacity between 2019 and 2021.

In addition, the Group also acquired 2 GW of operating assets in Europe.

At the end of 2020, ENGIE’s gross renewable energy capacity amounts to 31 GW.

Of the 3 GW added in 2020, 70% is onshore wind, 21% solar PV and for the first time 9% offshore wind with the commissioning of the first tranche of a bottom-fixed offshore wind farm in Belgium (Seamade Mermaid, 235 MW). These new assets can provide enough renewable energy to supply 1.3 million households over a 12 month period.

The capacity installed in 2020 is distributed as follows:

North America: ~1.8 GW

Europe: ~0.9 GW

Latin America and others: ~0.3 GW

With nearly 2 GW of additional capacity installed in 4 US states, 2020 was a milestone year for ENGIE in this country. ENGIE now operates more than 3 GW of renewable generation capacity in North America.

At the end of 2020, ENGIE operates 31 GW of renewable assets, up 5 GW vs. end 2019:

3 GW of organic development

2 GW through acquisitions of operating assets: 1.7 GW hydro in Portugal and 0.3 GW wind in Italy and France.

Overall, ENGIE’s renewable portfolio consists of ~57% hydroelectric capacity and ~43% wind & solar assets and renewables account for 30% of ENGIE’s gross power generation capacity (101 GW).

Through renewable energy development, and thanks to its trading capabilities, ENGIE provides public and private customers with renewable energy supply under optimized contractual and financial arrangements. Doing so, the Group has further strengthened its positioning in the rapidly growing market of long-term corporate power purchase agreements (”Green Corporate PPAs”) with more than 1.5 GW of contracts signed for the Group’s assets in 2020.

Catherine MacGregor, ENGIE’s CEO said: “ENGIE’s commissioning of 3 GW of additional renewable capacity, in 2020 is consistent with our growth strategy in renewables and positions ENGIE as a leader in global renewable development. This is an achievement in a challenging context for the industry in 2020. This performance puts us on track to meet our target to add 9 GW capacity over the 2019 to 2021 period, and makes us confident in our capacity to further accelerate renewables growth in the years to come.”