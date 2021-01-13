Wind energy in Greece, Iberdrola’s new wind farm

Iberdrola accelerates investments in renewables and begins the year with the start of the construction of the Mikronoros wind project, located in the province of Rodopi, in Thrace, in northern Greece.

The wind farm, with an installed capacity of 33.6 megawatts (MW), will be made up of 8 V150 wind turbines of 4.2 MW of unit power, with a hub height of 105 m and a rotor diameter of 150 m.

With its entry into operation in the middle of this year, Iberdrola’s installed renewable capacity in Greece and Cyprus will stand at 335 MW.

In 2022, the company foresees the entry into operation of another three wind projects, which will add a joint additional capacity of 100.4 MW and will raise the company’s operating capacity in the region to 435.4 MW.

The Askio II (33.6 MW), Askio III (50 MW) and Rokani (16.8 MW) wind farms that Iberdrola won in the capacity auction held in the middle of last year in this market will contribute to this objective.

Iberdrola bets in Greece for a green and sustainable energy model in order to accelerate the transition towards a decarbonised economy and combat climate change.

Its projects in the country promote technological innovation to develop efficient renewable energies, which contribute to the reduction of emissions to combat climate change and generate positive economic, environmental and social impact in the communities in which it operates.

As of June 2020, Greece had 7,237 MW of installed renewable capacity, of which 3,832 MW is wind energy and 2,841 MW photovoltaic.

Green investments to promote economic recovery

Iberdrola is convinced that the energy transition can act as a key driving agent in the transformation of the industrial fabric and in the green recovery of the economy and employment.

To this end, the company has launched a historic investment plan of 75,000 million euros for the period 2020-2025, with the aim of doubling its renewable capacity and taking advantage of the opportunities of the energy revolution facing the main economies of the world.

After twenty years promoting the energy transition, with investments of 120,000 million euros, Iberdrola is a leader in renewable energy, with an installed capacity of more than 33 GW, which makes its generation park one of the cleanest in the energy sector .

With CO2 / kWh emissions that are already two-thirds lower than the European average, the investment strategy in clean energy and networks will lead Iberdrola to be a carbon-neutral company in Europe by 2030.