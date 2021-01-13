Wind energy in Brazil, Nordex wind turbines for Statkraft

With 91 wind turbines, the largest volume order for N163 / 5.X turbines since their market launch in 2019.

First order for N163 / 5.X outside of Europe, entering the Brazilian market with 5 MW class wind turbines.

Statkraft’s largest wind farm project to date in South America.

In late 2020, Statkraft Energias Renováveis, the Brazilian subsidiary of Europe’s largest renewable energy producer, Norway’s Statkraft, placed a large-scale order with the Nordex Group for a 518.7 MW project in Brazil. The Nordex Group will equip Statkraft’s largest wind farm project in South America to date, called “Ventos de Santa Eugenia”, with 91 N163 / 5.X turbines.

It is the Nordex Group’s largest order for N163 / 5.X turbines since this turbine’s market launch in 2019 to date and the first order outside of Europe. The Nordex Group is now also supplying this Delta4000 series turbine with a nominal power of more than 5MW to the Brazilian market.

The Statkraft order also includes a premium service contract covering three years, as well as a technical support contract for the client and turbines for a period of 20 years.

The “Ventos de Santa Eugenia” wind farm will be built near Uibaí in the state of Bahia, in the northeast of the country. Commissioning is scheduled for early 2023. The turbines will be supplied in an optimized mode of operation of 5.7 MW and will be installed in 120-meter concrete towers.

“We are delighted that Statkraft has opted for our turbine technology and we appreciate the trust placed in us to equip its largest South American wind farm. With this Delta4000 series turbine, which is specially designed for sites with mild and medium winds, Statkraft will be able to produce clean wind power at a low energy cost and deliver the required electricity to the Brazilian market ”, says Patxi Landa. Nordex Group CSO.

For the “Ventos de Santa Eugenia” project, the Nordex Group will manufacture the N163 / 5.X in Brazil. The concrete towers will also be built at one of the company’s local plants near the site. In addition to this, Nordex is purchasing the rotor blades from Brazil to include a maximum of local added value in the project.

The N163 / 5.X was launched in 2019 and is designed for sites with medium and light winds. As part of the Delta4000 series, it is based on the approach of a flexible power range in the 5MW class.

In the past, the Nordex Group installed and commissioned Statkraft the 52.5 MW “Baillie” wind farm in Scotland, as well as the 23 MW “Kilathmoy” wind farm in Ireland.

Statkraft is an international leader in hydropower and the largest renewable energy producer in Europe. The Group produces energy from water, wind, sun and gas, supplies district heating and is a major global player in the energy trade. Statkraft employs 4,000 people in 17 countries. Statkraft Energias Renováveis ??is majority owned by Statkraft, with an 18.7 percent stake held by FUNCEF, the third largest pension fund in Brazil.

The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,400. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.