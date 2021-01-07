Wind energy in Finland, Nordex’ wind turbines for 188 MW wind farm

First wind turbines in steel tube towers with a hub height of 159 meters. At the end of December 2020, the Nordex Group received another order for N163 / 5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series. wpd placed an order from the Nordex Group for 33 wind turbines for the 188 MW “Karhunnevankangas” wind project in Finland. The order also includes a Premium Service contract that covers a period of 15 years and an option to extend it for another five years.

The installation and completion of the wind farm in North Ostrobothnia in western Finland is scheduled for 2022. The turbines will be supplied in a project-specific mode of operation of 5.7 MW, resulting in total production for the 188 MW wind farm. For the first time, the Nordex Group will install the turbines on steel tube towers with a hub height of 159 meters. The height of the rotor blade tips of 240 meters makes the turbines reach higher wind strata with less turbulence at the site, which is located close to the coast.

“We are excited to have another wind farm with state-of-the-art Nordex wind turbines,” says Heikki Peltomaa, managing director of wpd Finland Oy and continues: “We look forward to the end of 2022 to start delivering emission-free electricity to the largest paper company. from Europe, UPM based on corporate PPA “.

“The N163 / 5.X is ideal for sites with medium wind speeds and is a highly efficient solution for this project site on the west coast of Finland. We are pleased to see the renewed confidence wpd shows in our turbine technology and that here we can install it on tubular steel towers with hub heights of just under 160 meters, ”says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,400. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

wpd AG develops and operates wind farms on land and offshore, as well as solar parks. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Bremen, Germany, the company is active in 25 countries around the world and has implemented wind energy projects with around 2,270 wind turbines and a capacity of 4,720 MW. Its project portfolio amounts to 11,300 MW of onshore wind energy, 7,400 MW of offshore wind energy and 1,150 MW of solar energy.