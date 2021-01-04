GE Renewable Energy announces 1050 MW of wind energy from Pattern Energy

Agreement includes 377 2 MW wind turbines. Will power the equivalent of 590,000 US homes. Western Spirit Wind farms combined with new and existing transmission lines will help New Mexico reach its renewable energy goals.

GE Energy Financial Services underwrote and has committed to provide tax equity to the project. GE Energy Consulting is providing critical grid modeling and analysis.

GE Renewable Energy today announced a 1050 MW order for Pattern Energy’s Western Spirit Wind farms in New Mexico. The 377-turbine order will power the equivalent of more than 590,000 homes. The agreement also includes a 10-year full-service agreement (FSA).

Western Spirit Wind will utilize turbines ranging from 2.3-2.8 in nameplate rating and will utilize various tower heights to optimize the wind capture for the project. Turbine deliveries have begun, with commercial operation planned before the end of 2021.

Tim White, CEO of GE Renewable Energy for Onshore Americas, said: “GE Renewable Energy is delighted to work with Pattern Energy on the Western Spirit Wind project, and continue our strong relationship. GE’s 2 MW platform is extremely well suited to the region, with 98%+ availability to help ensure the reliability of sustainable, affordable, renewable energy delivery to the region. We are proud to be a part of helping New Mexico work toward its renewable energy goals.”

Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy, said: “Our turbine order with GE Renewable Energy is the next step in building one of the largest wind power facilities in New Mexico, helping the state to become a major renewable energy producer. Western Spirit Wind and the Western Spirit Transmission Line will bring more than a thousand construction jobs to New Mexico and billions of dollars in economic benefit, while creating a significant new source of clean power.”

GE Energy Consulting provided a range of power system and equipment studies to Pattern Energy supporting the new transmission line, substations, series capacitor bank, and wind farm being installed. These studies are used to evaluate, size, and specify the transmission and power equipment and ensure proper operation of the overall system once installed.

Gaurav Raniwala, Global Head of Renewable Energy, GE Energy Financial Services, said, “Working with Pattern Energy on Western Spirit Wind demonstrates that GE can bring comprehensive solutions, including best-in-class wind turbine technology and financial services expertise, which enable customer success and timely closing of significant U.S. wind projects.“

GE’s turbines will be used for Pattern Energy’s suite of Western Spirit Wind projects, which now comprise over 1,000 MW of New Mexico wind energy slated for construction later this year, alongside construction of the Western Spirit Transmission Line, which is owned by the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority and being co-developed by Pattern Energy.

