Enel Green Power starts Castelmauro wind farm in Molise

Enel Green Power has begun construction of the Castelmauro wind farm in Molise. The plant will be built between the municipalities of Castelmauro and Roccavivara, in the province of Campobasso, and will consist of seven wind turbines of 4.2 MW each, for a total capacity of 29.4 MW. The wind farm is expected enter service by the end of 2021. The plant will produce around 70 GWh each year from renewable sources, corresponding to the supply of electricity for around 29,000 homes, avoiding the emission of approximately 36,000 tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere per year.

“With the launch of the Castelmauro project, we confirm our commitment to the growth of renewable energy in Italy, thus contributing to the energy transition towards the generation of the future,” said Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power and Head of Global Power Generation. “Already today, both globally and in Italy, Enel’s generation of electricity from renewable sources is greater than its thermoelectric output. In line with the global objectives of the Group and those of the country, we intend to continue along this path to accelerate the progressive replacement of fossil fuels with zero-emission energy sources.”

Castelmauro is Enel Green Power’s second wind farm currently under construction among those awarded in recent GSE tenders after the Partanna facility in Sicily, which has been under construction since last August.

Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with an installed capacity of over 47 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.