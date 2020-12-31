Vestas signs 35 MW EPC order in Spain

Vestas has received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for a 35 MW wind farm in Spain. The contract includes the supply, transport, installation and commissioning of sixteen V120-2.2 MW wind turbines.

“This project underlines the versatility of our 2 MW platform and its ability to optimise our customers’ business case”, says Javier Ojanguren, Senior Director Sales and Country Manager, Vestas Spain.

Turbine delivery is expected by the second half of 2021 whilst commissioning is planned by the first half of 2022.

Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has accumulated over 4.7 GW of installed capacity in more than 130 wind parks in the country. The project and customer are undisclosed.