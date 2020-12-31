Wind power in India, Vestas’ wind turbines for wind farm

Vestas has received a new order from one of its existing customers, MSPL Limited, for its 17 MW Hospet project in Karnataka, India. This will add to Vestas’s existing installed base in India of close to 4 GW.

The order includes supply and installation of seven V120-2.2 MW wind turbines and one V100-2.0 MW wind turbine.

“I would like to thank MSPL for once again choosing Vestas as a partner in this project, as we are pleased to have won this order in these challenging times when the Indian wind market is going through a revival phase and the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic”, says Vickram Jadhav, Vice President of Sales for Vestas India. “Vestas remains committed to supporting India’s growing renewable energy needs and providing our clients with the best wind energy solutions”.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2021.