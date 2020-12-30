Wind energy in Italy, Vestas’ wind turbines for 52 MW wind farm

Vestas has received an order for the 52 MW Bella wind park, to be located in Bella, in the Basilicata region, Italy. The contract, signed with Ares, includes the supply and installation of one V136-3.45 MW wind turbine and fourteen V136-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in different power modes, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“The long-standing reliable partnership with Vestas has made us again lean towards the services of the Danish manufacturer, to whom we have also decided to entrust the competent maintenance for 20 years. The cutting-edge technologies ensured by Vestas products allow us to be fully competitive on the market and grant us the highest possible yield. ” says Sole Director of Ares S.r.l., Mr. Donato Macchia.

“We are proud to collaborate with Ares in this wind project that showcases the competitiveness and versatility of our 4 MW platform portfolio. It is very rewarding to see how Vestas’ tailor-made solutions continue to help our customers win auction projects in Italy”, says Vestas Vice President Sales Region Southern Europe and Turkey, Rainer Karan.

With this project, Vestas has secured more than 1.3 GW of contracts derived from auctions in Italy, where it has installed over 4.3 GW since 1991, accounting for more than 40 percent market share.

Turbine delivery is planned for the third quarter of 2021, whilst commissioning is expected for the last quarter of the same year.