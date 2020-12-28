Wind energy in Vietnam, GE Renewable Energy to supply 8 of its 3 MW-137 wind turbines

GE to supply 8 of its 3 MW-137 wind turbines, from its proven 3 MW onshore wind turbine portfolio

Contracts include supply and commissioning of a 27.2 MW wind farm in the South Central Region of Vietnam as well as 10 years O&M agreement

GE Renewable Energy announced that it has secured a 27.2 MW contract to supply 8 units of GE’s 3 MW-137 wind turbines to support construction of the Phuoc Minh Wind Farm, located in Ninh Thuan, in the South Central Region of Vietnam. A consortium of PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation, Henste Engineering and IPC Group will provide full Engineering, Procurement and Construction services for the project.

The 3 MW turbine platform offers more flexibility across wind regimes. GE’s 3 MW onshore wind turbine platform is adaptable to a full spectrum of wind regimes. Our 3 MW turbines range from 3.2 to 3.8 MW power output, and the 3 MW-137 is one of highest performing turbines within the 3 MW portfolio. The wind farm is expected to contribute in excess of 100 million kWh of electricity annually to the national grid once the project is fully operational by third quarter of 2021.

This is another addition to the partnership in Vietnam with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation, a long-term global EPC partner of GE. This partnership signifies the successful collaboration of the two companies in EPC projects bringing innovative and challenging renewable efforts to advance wind energy in Vietnam and across the globe.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN said, “We are proud to announce this new deal in Vietnam with PowerChina which cements our partnership in this growing market. This is another step in supporting the rise of renewable energy in Vietnam and reinforces our commitment to serve the energy needs of the country. I’d like to also thank Phuoc Minh Wind Power Company Ltd for their trust. These new project commitments add to the already sizeable project backlog for us in Vietnam and position us as one of the leading technology providers in the country”.

Ha Do Van, Director of Phuoc Minh Wind Power Company Ltd said, “We have full faith in the two most experienced international companies – GE and PowerChina and are confident the world’s leading manufacturer of wind turbines will ensure the success of our Wind Energy project”.

Nguyen Thi Hong Lien, Director of Vietin Bank’s Nam Thang Long Branch, said: “As one of the major state-owned commercial banks, VietinBank plays a key role in the national banking system and economy. We are proud to have chances to contribute to the government’s renewable energy development strategy through the sponsorship for solar and wind power projects. With a strong presence in Vietnam since 1993, the US’s large industrial company GE has participated in power and energy projects in our country. We are confident that GE will continue playing an important role in the Vietnam’s renewable energy development. We are happy to support GE in the Phuoc Minh wind power project, which is a stepping-stone for new collaborations between VietinBank Nam Thang Long and GE in the future.”

GE continues to support Vietnam’s energy transition since the first wind farm in the Mekong Delta, the Bac Lieu project. This new wind project further expands GE’s leadership role in Vietnam by providing technological support for a variety of power generation projects throughout the country. GE Vietnam has more than 1,600 employees and is the only wind OEM with a manufacturing footprint in the country.