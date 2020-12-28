Enercon installs E-138 EP3 wind turbines for Metafor wind farm in Turkey

The completion of the Metafor project in the province of Bingöl means ENERCON has now installed more than two gigawatts of power in Turkey. Turkey is one of the core markets ENERCON is focussing on as part of its reorientation. ENERCON has installed almost 1,000 wind energy converters in Turkey since 1998. As a result, it is one of the biggest renewables companies in Turkey. ‘We are very proud of the motivation and dedication shown by the whole ENERCON team. Despite the pandemic, the team has managed to install more than 100 wind energy converters in 2020. This would not have been possible without the constructive cooperation from all those involved, who were highly motivated and fully committed to helping realise the projects’, explains Arif Günyar, Managing Director ENERCON Turkey.

The milestone of two gigawatts of installed power was reached during installation of the Metafor wind farm in the province of Bingöl (eastern Turkey). ‘2020 will definitely be a year we won’t forget in a hurry. However, working as a team we were able to successfully overcome many challenges. Finally, we are very happy to have successfully installed and commissioned the wind energy converter at a height of 2,700 metres for the Metafor project’, says Salih Batur, Senior General Project Manager ENERCON Turkey.

ENERCON is supplying a total of twelve E-138 EP3 wind energy converters for the project with a total installed capacity of 49.7 megawatts. All of the wind energy converters are expected to be delivered in 2021. ENERCON realised the project with the customer Göktekin Energy, which is the market leader for solar energy in Turkey and is also pursuing ambitious goals in the wind energy sector. ‘Metafor is our first wind energy project and we are proud to start our wind energy business with ENERCON. I am confident that this project will be just the beginning of a long, trust-based business relationship for our companies’, emphasises Abdullah Göktekin, chairman of the board of Göktekin Energy.

ENERCON will continue its involvement in Turkey in future and will make a significant contribution to expanding renewable energies there. ‘The cumulative power of two gigawatts we have achieved is an important interim step for us and an important contribution to implementing the energy transition in Turkey’, Arif Günyar concludes. ‘We are optimistic that Turkey will continue to enable a stable and sustainable basis to meet the ambitious renewable energy targets in future as well.’