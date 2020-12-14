Vestas supplies wind turbines to Naturgy for wind energy in Australia

In partnership with Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of the multinational power company Naturgy Group, Vestas has secured a 97 MW deal for the Hawkesdale Wind Farm in Victoria, Australia. The project will feature 23 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. With an energy-based availability guarantee, the service agreement will maximise the energy production of the fleet and provide Global Power Generation (Naturgy Group) with long-term business case certainty.

The deal follows Vestas’ recent announcement of the second stage of the Berrybank wind project and the Ryan Corner wind project, two new Victorian wind parks to be developed with Global Power Generation. Together, the three projects will export a total of 425 MW of clean energy to the Australian grid.

“We are proud that customers from all around the world turn to Vestas for our leading technology, market experience, broad service solutions and ultimately, the best return on investment for their wind project”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “Global Power Generation is a valued customer to Vestas globally and we look forward to building on our existing partnership through the delivery of Hawkesdale Wind Farm”.

“Global Power Generation is very pleased to continue its partnership with Vestas as OEM and long-term maintenance service provider for Hawkesdale Wind Farm”, said Pedro Serrano, Chief Business Development Officer, Global Power Generation.

Hawkesdale Wind Farm is set to power approximately 35,000 homes and create around 145 jobs during its construction.

Delivery of the turbines is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.