Wind power in Andalusia, Capital Energy starts Loma de los Pinos wind farm

Seville, December 9, 2020.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its clean energy project with the beginning of the construction of its first Andalusian wind farm: Loma de los Pinos.

This renewable energy facility, located in the province of Seville, will have an installed power of 39 megawatts (MW) and its development, which is scheduled to last one year, will involve an investment of more than 36 million euros.

The seven wind turbines of this first Capital Energy wind farm in Andalusia will be capable of supplying 103,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy per year, equivalent to the consumption of nearly 40,000 homes in the region, and will also avoid annual emissions to the atmosphere of more than 41,000 tons of CO2.

The Loma de los Pinos wind farm, located in the municipality of Lebrija, will promote the creation of more than 220 direct jobs during the peak periods of its construction. Likewise, in the operation and maintenance phase, it will permanently employ eight professionals in the area.

Likewise, the plant will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (IBI and IAE, mainly), as well as through leasing contracts, of more than 250,000 euros. To this recurring amount is added the timely payment of the ICIO, which has amounted to 500,000 euros.

Apart from Loma de los Pinos, Capital Energy currently has 20 renewable energy projects in Andalusia, 15 wind and five photovoltaic, distributed in six of the eight provinces. They have a combined capacity of more than 1,120 MW, all of them with access to the grid, and their development will involve a global investment of approximately 900 million euros.

First 100% renewable Spanish operator

Capital Energy has launched a business plan that foresees the realization of investments of more than 10 billion euros to have some 13 gigawatts (GW) operating in 2025 and develop one of the largest portfolios of projects, mainly wind power but also solar, from Spain and Portugal: 30 GW of power, of which more than 6.5 GW already have the access permits granted.

Recently, and thanks to the launch of its trading company, Capital Energy has completed its strategic objective of being present throughout the entire renewable generation value chain: from promotion, where the company has a consolidated position given its track record of almost 20 years, until construction, production, storage, operation and supply. The objective is to bring the 100% renewable energy that it is already producing in its own facilities to the final consumer.

The company’s growth process is also being reflected in its team, which has grown from 30 people to more than 280 in the last two years, distributed throughout 12 offices in Spain and Portugal. Capital Energy expects to close this year with about 300 employees and reach approximately 450 in 2021.