Wind energy in Finland, Vestas V162-6.0 MW wind turbines for 74 MW wind farms

Finnish developer Ilmatar Energy has placed an order with Vestas for 74 MW for the Voimamylly and Rasakangas wind projects, set to be located in Southwest and Central Finland.

Comprised of six V150-4.2 MW turbines from Vestas’ versatile 4 MW platform, the Voimamylly wind project will be optimised for 4.3 MW, with 135m towers. Combined with a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, the customised site layout will ensure optimised energy production throughout the lifetime of the project.

The Rasakangas wind project features eight V162-6.0 MW turbines from the recently upgraded EnVentus platform, in combination with 129m towers and a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The tailored solution, leveraging the upgraded rating of the EnVentus platform, will ensure an industry-leading level of energy production combined with a high capacity factor at low to medium wind sites. The project configuration will also ensure that energy costs are minimised.

With this deal, Vestas reinforces its presence in Finland`s wind market, where we have installed roughly 400 wind turbines with a total capacity of almost 1.3 GW to date and approximately an additional 1 GW currently under construction.

”With these two orders Ilmatar has reached a significant milestone in its journey from a developer to an Independent Power Producer. Our solid track record of growth supports the transition to a more sustainable future — and we are proud to continue this journey together with Vestas, our long-standing partner in wind turbines”, says Juha Sarsama, CEO of Ilmatar.

“We are very proud to build on our long-standing partnership with Ilmatar Energy, a true pioneer of the Finnish wind industry”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Finland is a frontrunner when it comes to applying the latest wind technology and with these highly optimised site configurations, we will strengthen our customer’s business case through innovative technology solutions. This milestone marks an important step forward in our journey to realize the potential of our modular platform architecture”.

The contracts include supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Deliveries for both projects are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021 while commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2022.