Vestas wins 40 MW order in Poland

Vestas has secured a 40 MW order for the Nowy Tomysl project from SPV Sevivon Windpark 2 Sp. Z.o.o., a subsidiary of leading European project developer PNE AG. Located in Kuslin in western Poland, the project will consist of 12 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.3 MW operating mode combined with 137m towers, maximising power production while at the same time offering competitive levelised cost of energy.

Adding to the more than 1.5 GW of contracts signed in Poland’s auction system to date, this order underlines Vestas’ leading position in the Polish renewable energy sector, where the company today has installed about 2.4 GW of wind turbines.

“We are delighted to be realising this new Polish wind project together with Vestas. This is a continuation of the good cooperation in previously realised projects in Germany and other European markets”, says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG.

“This order underlines the strong partnership between PNE AG and Vestas and we are proud to be part of our customer’s success in Poland’s latest auction. Delivering best-in-class wind energy technology that further contributes to the energy transition in Poland, we look forward to realise the project for PNE”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement. In addition, the project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Deliveries and commissioning are expected to take place in fourth quarter of 2021.