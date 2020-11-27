Vestas strengthens its leadership in Greece with 43 MW auction win

Mytilineos S.A. has placed a 43 MW order for the Makrynoros wind park, located in Central Greece. The contract includes the supply and installation of twelve V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW operating mode, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“We are very happy to work once again, with Vestas, on a large wind farm in Greece. It is the seventh cooperation between our companies, for a total of 172 MW. This by itself, proves the trust we put in Vestas, as one of the main strategic partners of Mytilineos,” said Mr. Dinos Benroubi , General Manager of Mytilineos’ Business Unit Power and Gas.

The Makrynoros wind park, awarded in the wind energy tender held in July 2019, reinforces Vestas’ leadership in the Greek auctions, where it has won more auctioned capacity than all other solutions providers combined.

“Mytilineos S.A is a key customer for us in Greece and I would like to thank them for their trust in Vestas’ technology and service capabilities. Our long-term relationship represents a solid contribution to Greece’s transition to a sustainable energy mix”, says Head of Vestas Hellas, Marios Zangas.

Turbine delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021, whilst commissioning is expected to begin in June 2022.

Vestas pioneered the Greek wind market in 1986 and this year its office in Athens celebrates its 20th anniversary. This new order also consolidates the company’s leading position in the country with over 1.9 GW of wind turbines installed and more than 43 percent of market share.