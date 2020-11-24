Vattenfall to deliver wind energy 24/7 to Microsoft´s Swedish datacenters

Vattenfall and Microsoft in Sweden piloted 24/7 Matching solution last year and are now intensifying the partnership as energy partners. The 24/7 Matching solution will be used in the new Microsoft datacenters in Sweden to measure renewable energy consumption per hour. Vattenfall will also deliver EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) labelled hydro and wind power 24/7 to the three datacenters in 2021.

Microsoft globally has made a commitment to use 100 percent renewable energy in their buildings and datacenters by 2025.Vattenfall has a clear strategy to enable a fossil free living in one generation. To support Microsoft with this goal in Sweden, all energy consumption from Swedish facilities will be matched using the 24/7 Matching solution.

“It is exciting to see how the 24/7 Matching solution has matured from the initial pilot one year ago, to a fully functional solution today. Having the electricity supply agreement in place, with 100 percent wind and hydro power, makes it possible for us to fully support Microsoft´s goals in Sweden. Fossil free energy, digital solutions and technologies are important to enable a fossil free living,” says Andreas Regnell, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Development at Vattenfall.

“With this first large-scale application of the 24/7 Matching solution in the Swedish datacenters, Microsoft move the bar yet again,” he adds.

Microsoft is continually investing in new ways to make their buildings and datacenters more energy efficient and sustainable. The datacenters in Sweden are located in Gävle, Staffanstorp and Sandviken.

“On our journey, we recognize that innovating in how we track and manage energy use is important in reaching our goal. Microsoft´s development of datacenters in Sweden will be powered from 100 percent renewable energy sources. The datacenters will be among the most sustainably designed and operated in the world and will achieve zero-waste certification. Our plans to establish datacenters in Sweden, which are a part of Microsoft´s investments in Sweden to accelerate innovation and digital transformation, mark a significant commitment to support local innovation and growth. We’re grateful to Vattenfall for the collaboration on this leading energy matching solution in Sweden that has far-reaching potential,” says Noelle Walsh, Corporate Vice-President, Cloud Operations + Innovation, Microsoft.

24/7 Matching solution in brief:

Vattenfall is using Microsoft Azure IOT to build and deliver the 24/7 Matching solution that will allow hourly matching of renewable energy generation with demand 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Energy produced from renewable sources are measured hourly, and consumption is measured by smart meters installed on locations where energy is used. The transparency increases the understanding of energy use and climate impact.