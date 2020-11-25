Siemens Energy awarded major service contract to strengthen Kuwait’s power grid reliability

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) awarded Siemens Energy a contract to provide maintenance of 116 high-voltage substations. The five-year service contract represents Siemens Energy’s largest service agreement in the power transmission sector in the Middle East. The project aims to ensure reliable power supply throughout Kuwait.

The substations will undergo maintenance to enhance their reliability and safety and will provide power to residential and commercial areas. The service agreement covers preventive maintenance and emergency repair of the substations, including switchgears of different voltage levels, power transformers and various assets in each substation.

“As the heart of any electrical power distribution system, efficient substations are crucial for a reliable energy supply. I am very proud that Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water, for whom Siemens Energy has executed high-voltage maintenance projects for more than 50 years now, trusts once again in our long-term sersvice abilities and that we will continue to jointly strengthen the power supply security in Kuwait,” said Katharina Beumelburg, Vice President Transmission Service at Siemens Energy.

A substation is key to power supply as it is used for transmitting and distributing electricity to distant locations. It is for that reason that safety, security, reliability and efficiency are essential. Through preventative maintenance Siemens Energy will ensure that the people of Kuwait have a stable and reliable source of energy. Around a quarter of the power transmitted in the country utilizes Siemens Energy’s technology.