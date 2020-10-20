American Wind Energy Association Statement on Ocean-Based Climate Solutions Act

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement after leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the Ocean-Based Climate Solutions Act, which includes national targets for offshore wind development:

“On behalf of the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), our thanks go to House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Grijalva; Water, Oceans, & Wildlife Subcommittee Chairman Huffman; and Energy & Minerals Subcommittee Chairman Lowenthal for their work to help our country harness the economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind. The Ocean-Based Climate Solutions Act will help blow the wind into the sails of the American offshore wind industry, setting national offshore wind goals of 12.5GW on the outer continental shelf by 2025 and 25GW by 2030. AWEA expects 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030 will produce 83,000 jobs and $25 billion in annual economic output—this Act will go a long way in realizing those benefits. We look forward to continuing to work with these and other leaders on this important legislation.” – AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan

AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. We represent 1,000 member companies, 120,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, and a nationwide workforce located across all 50 states.