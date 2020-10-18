The wind farms are expected to open between December 2020 and June 2021 and their energy production will be added to that of Monaco’s current ten solar farms. Together, they will produce 75 MW of renewable energy, 25% of the Principality’s consumption.

MER was created three years ago by the Government and Monaco’s Electricity and Gas Company (SMEG). Its aim is for Monaco to fully rely on renewable energies, by switching to solar-, wind- and hydropower. By 2025, the Principality aims for 50% energetic independence.

Monaco Énergies Renouvelables (MER) has just bought three wind farms projects in France, an investment which marks a first step towards Monaco’s energy independence.

The three wind farms projects are being developed by German company ABO Wind. Two wind farms are in the Charente department, near Bordeaux, and the third one is in Brittany’s Côte d’Armor department. Each farm will have between two and four wind turbines, which together will yield a yearly 57 GWh, equivalent to 10% of Monaco’s energy consumption.

“The wind power plants will be able to cover the country’s “basic” energy consumption, especially at nighttime”, said the Prince’s Government.