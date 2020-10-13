Iberdrola faces the most complex construction of a wind power plant in Spain in Asturias

It advances in the lifting of the wind turbine blades of the wind energy parks located in a very complex orography -the mountain-, difficult to access, with steep slopes and curves of up to almost 180º.





It is building four projects of 130 MW of wind power, which will triple its installed wind energy capacity in the region and will allow the generation of employment for more than a thousand people.

Almost all of the field work and civil works, as well as some components of the wind turbines, are being carried out by Asturian companies.

Iberdrola advances in Asturias in the most complete wind infrastructure work currently being carried out in Spain: the construction of three of the four wind farms -Cordel-Vidural, Capiechamartín and Panondres- that it has planned in the region and which will require all of them of an investment of more than 100 million euros. The company will also begin construction of the fourth project, Verdigueiro, once it has obtained administrative authorizations. This new capacity – 130 MW of wind power – will allow it to triple the installed power so far in Asturias.



This week, the wind turbine assembly work began, after completing the civil works, planning the arrival of materials to the fields of the wind farms and organizing the different actions in the field. Up to 400 people are involved in these jobs.



To reach the level of the parks, the materials -towers, nacelles and shovels, among others- are transported by narrow roads with a single access and with numerous slopes and curves of up to almost 180º. This activity has required an exhaustive planning to avoid conditioning the planned works and to make possible the arrival of up to 200 daily transports with different materials.



At an altitude of 800 meters, and in an area with constant meteorological changes that make work difficult, large wind turbines are already being erected: blades 56 m long, nacelles weighing 126 tons and towers between 80 and 93 meters high. .



The wind farms will be made up of SG114 wind turbines, of 2.62 MW of unit power: Cordel-Vidural (37 MW) is located between the municipalities of Navia, Valdés and Villayón; Capiechamartín (34 MW) is located between Tineo and Valdés; Verdigueiro (36 MW) will be built between Tineo and Villayón and Panondres (21 MW) between Villayón and Valdés.



The construction of these projects is contributing to the revitalization of the local industrial fabric and will generate up to 1,000 jobs.



Practically all of the field work and civil works are being carried out by Asturian companies such as Hormavasa and Horvalsa, Canteras Rencanos, Deymet, Excade, Posada, Méndez y Mota, Gruas Roxu and Taxus; The promotion is being developed by ERPASA and the manufacture of the wind turbine towers, for example, is manufactured at the Windar facilities in Avilés.



In this way, the company contributes to consolidating a model in which Asturian companies and job creation are oriented to sectors of the future, such as renewable energies.



Once in operation, the wind farms will generate energy to supply more than 100,000 homes and will avoid the emission of 65,500 t CO2 / year.



Renewables, purchases from local suppliers and innovation and training to transform Asturias



Iberdrola has defined the axes of its contribution to socio-economic development around the energy transition in Asturias in four areas of action: more investment in renewables, support for job creation through the generation of opportunities and contracts for the industry local training, training for young people in future sectors and the development of new innovation projects, such as the creation of a Citizen Innovation Platform.



Along with the construction of 130 MW of wind power, the company is promoting the opening of new markets for the local industry, with the award of contracts to Asturian companies that as of July amounted to 200 million euros, multiplying by four the average purchases from Asturian suppliers carried out by the company annually.



These projects enable Asturian companies to participate in the development of future sectors in Spain and international markets and allow the generation of thousands of jobs in the region.



Iberdrola’s contribution in Asturias also involves the creation of a Citizen Innovation Platform, to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the region, and the launch of training programs in future energies for Dual FP students, institutes and universities of the region, with the aim of turning future generations into active actors in the energy transition.



Renewables to activate recovery



Iberdrola is convinced that the recovery of the economy and employment must be green. This commitment has led him to commit record investments this year of 10 billion euros in renewable energies, smart grids and large-scale storage systems, after having allocated 25,000 million euros since 2001 in Spain – they amount to 100 billion euros. euros in the world-.



Iberdrola is the leader in renewable energy in Spain, with an installed wind capacity of more than 6,000 MW and more than 16,600 renewable MW; a volume that in the world rises to 32,700 MW, which makes its generation park one of the cleanest in the energy sector.