Mainstream Renewable Power Reveals 1.4 GW Offshore Wind Power Project in Vietnam

Mainstream Renewable Power, in a joint venture with Phu Cuong Group, has submitted an application for a 1 GW offshore wind project in Vietnam, adding to the 400 MW already under development within the same project.



The joint venture applied for a site inspection license on July 7, for an increased capacity of 1,000 MW of the Phu Cuong Soc Trang Phase 2 offshore wind farm, which was initially planned to have 400 MW capacity with wind turbines, as well as the first phase of the project.



The first 200 MW of Phase 1 of the 400 MW wind farm, which received approval in June, is expected to enter the construction phase in the third quarter of 2021. Phase 1 (A), which is expected to be operational in 2023, it will comprise between 29 and 45 wind turbines.



Once all of Phase 1 is complete, it will cover an area that begins 4 kilometers from the coast and extends up to 15 kilometers from the coast.



The 1,000 MW second phase location is planned to be further offshore, according to Mainstream Renewable Power.



The Phu Cuong Soc Trang offshore wind farm has been in development since 2014 by the Phu Cuong Group with the support of DNV GL and a grant from the US Trade and Development Agency.



Mainstream Renewable Power entered the joint venture with Phu Cuong Group to jointly develop the project in 2017.