MHI Vestas and Total, new partners of IDEOL on EOLMED wind energy project

MHIV and TOTAL formally announced their involvement in the EOLMED project this week. These internationally recognized leaders and the project developer QAIR have agreed to combine their respective know-how’s and efforts to successfully develop and execute this 30MW pilot project.

Paul de la Guérivière (Ideol’s CEO) indicated that “IDEOL is looking forward to collaborate with such powerhouses who both have explicitly expressed their global ambitions in terms of floating offshore wind power.

Having access to Total’s solid offshore expertise and MHIV’s 10MW wind turbine will undoubtedly contribute to IDEOL’s already unique return on experience and overall efforts to reduce the cost of floating offshore wind energy per MW installed.”

Ideol, based in La Ciotat (France), was created in 2010 with the aim of developing both technically and economically viable floating foundation solutions for the offshore wind energy industry. Recipient of numerous innovation and entrepreneurship awards, the company benefits from the support of a large and prestigious panel of public and private investors. Its industry-changing and patented “Damping Pool”® design is compatible with all existing offshore wind turbines. Maximizing local content and optimizing the entire process from construction to installation, maintenance and decommissioning have been the company’s key priorities since day one. Its particularly cost-competitive solution allows for the development of projects without any water depth or soil constraints on sites benefiting from the best available wind resources. Benefiting from the experience and know-how of a fully integrated team of 60 experts and engineers coming from the offshore oil & gas and renewables industries, the company has two floating wind turbines in operation (one in France, off Le Croisic, and one in Japan, off Kitakyushu). Ideol is also involved in the French Mediterranean’s first floating offshore wind farm (the EOLMED project) as well as several other floating projects across the world, positioning the company as a leader in this fast-growing and accelerating market.