RWE U.S. onshore wind farm Cranell starts commercial operation

Completion of 220-megawatt project expands RWE U.S. onshore wind power capacity. Green electricity capacity for more than 66,000 households. Almost 1 gigawatt of onshore wind energy projects are under construction in the U.S. to grow RWE’s renewables capacity.

RWE continues to expand its renewables portfolio in North America, one of the company’s strategy focus markets: Cranell wind farm, a 220-megawatt (MW) project, located in Texas, has achieved commercial operation. The project is powered by 100 Vestas 2.2 MW turbines and will have the capacity to generate enough electricity to power more than 66,000 homes. With the addition of Cranell, RWE operates 25 onshore wind farms in the U.S. with a total installed capacity of more than 4,200 MW (RWE’s pro rata share is about 3,600 MW). The project represents an investment of $250 million.

Cranell is the second of RWE’s U.S. onshore wind projects to come online this year with a remarkable safety record, going more than 434,000 work hours without a recordable safety incident. Already in March, Peyton Creek (151 MW), also in Texas, achieved commercial operation after completing construction incident-free.

“RWE is thrilled to be announcing our seventh Texas coastal wind project reach commercial operation,” said Silvia Ortín, COO Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas of RWE Renewables. “We are particularly proud this project was completed without a reportable safety incident and many of the permanent positions at the facility were hired from the local region. With almost one gigawatt under construction, we have firmly established our position as an industry leader in the U.S.”

North America is one of the focus markets of RWE, with a strong development pipeline in the renewables business. The installed capacity in the U.S. accounts for more than one third of the Group’s renewables capacity. As one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies RWE plans a net global investment of €5 billion through 2022. Project partnerships have the potential to increase this expenditure considerably.

RWE has at the moment almost 1 GW of further onshore wind farms under construction in the U.S. The projects are located in Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and New York State.

RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. As an established leader in renewables, RWE has recently entered into a joint venture, New England Alpha Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine.

“North America is one of our focus markets, with a strong development pipeline in the business. With the commissioning of our latest onshore 220-megawatt wind farm Cranell, we’ve now successfully completed our 25th US wind project. This new addition to our portfolio underlines the importance and our commitment to this market.”

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, CEO of RWE Renewables