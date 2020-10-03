Kosy invests 345 million dollars in wind power plant in Vietnam

The first phase of the construction of the Kosy Bac Lieu wind farm was started by the Vietnamese Kosy Urban Development and Renewable Energy Group, which invested $ 345 million in the project.

The Kosy Bac Lieu wind farm is built on an area of ??14 hectares in the southern province of Bac Lieu, with 45 wind turbines that have a total capacity of more than 200 megawatts (MW).



With a total investment of almost 65 million dollars, the first phase of the project has nine wind turbines and a capacity of 40 MW. The second phase will have a capacity of 50 MW and the third more than 100 MW.



According to the investor, the plant uses the wind turbine equipment of Goldwind International Holdings (HK), applying direct drive technology with permanent magnet without gearbox.



This technology will lower operating costs, increase power generation efficiency, and reduce operational maintenance costs and risks. Goldwind uses the latest 4.5 MW smart turbine, suited to the wind conditions in the area. The diameter of the wing is 155 meters and the tower is 130 meters high.



According to the Chairman of the Kosy Group, Nguyen Viet Cuong, the first phase of the Kosy Bac Lieu plant will come into operation and join the national grid system before October 30, 2021 and will provide about 115 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of wind energy per year.



The plant will also achieve a revenue of $ 11.6 million per year, contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to the local budget at the same time, and will create hundreds of high-tech jobs for local workers.